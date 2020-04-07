BPN brings relief to B40 traders

MELAKA: The Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) provided by the government has been good news to traders whose income has been affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

To them, the BPN announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin meant that life can go on, especially for those in the B40 group who have been affected by the MCO imposed to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Munirati Omar, 33, who sells breads and sweets, said since the MCO was imposed, she has not been able to go out with her mother to sell her goods at the farmers’ market in Merlimau.

“ Even though our income has been affected as the market has been closed down, we have to abide by the order and we are grateful for the food which people have donated to us.

“The BPN has also helped us purchase basic necessities such as food and milk for the children,” she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, clothes and accessories seller Norhafizi Norkhalid, 33, is waiting for the order to be lifted so that he can go back to selling his wares.

He said the other initiatives in the package, including deferment of various monthly payments such as rental, loans and insurance have also given him some relief.

Burger seller Rozita Abdullah, 40, said she was thankful that she can continue with her business in the village even though her stall’s operating hours have been changed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. because of the MCO.

“Alhamdulillah, we are getting a lot of customers, maybe because many stalls are not open,” she said, adding that the BPN has really helped traders like her. -Bernama