BPN Phase 2 expected to complete by this weekend: Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has targeted to complete all payments for Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) Phase 2 at the latest by this weekend.

Its Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix), said the second phase payment had started and involved 5.79 million recipients worth RM2.63 billion.

“Out of the total 8.3 million recipients approved, the payment achievement for Phase 1 was at 96% while Phase 2 is ongoing and is at the 49% level,” he said when presenting the fifth report of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) today.

He said the Phase 2 payment will be continued this week and for recipients who do not have bank accounts or with the status “Failed to be Credited”, cash payment can be made from Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) beginning May 14.

“This is estimated to involve 800,000 recipients with an allocation of RM300 million,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the implementation of small-scale government projects, Tengku Zafrul said the list of projects that had been finalised was worth RM2.4 billion.

He said the ministry had issued a circular on the procurement procedures in line with the requirements of the Conditional Movement Control Order.

“For example, with the requirement of social distancing, the voting process will no longer be held in a hall attended by hundreds of contractors but will be made at a government office with live on social media.

“The department involved is urged to use the new guidelines to expedite the procurement process and project implementation,“ he added. - Bernama