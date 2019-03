PUTRAJAYA: The 2019 Higher Education Student Aid (BPPT) of RM100 will be channelled through the Bank Rakyat Student Discount Card in stages beginning today.

A total of 1.2 million students would benefit from the RM120 million allocation, the Education Ministry said in a statement today.

“For students who already have the Bank Rakyat Student Discount Card, the money will be credited into the students’ accounts in stages beginning from March 28. Those still without the discount card, may submit their application through the Bank Rakyat portal beginning April 1, 2019,“ it said.

Students who meet the criteria may check their status through the Bank Rakyat portal http://www.bankrakyat.com.my/bppt. beginning today.

According to the statement if “NO RECORD” is shown on their status, the students should inform the Student Affairs Division of the respective educational institutions to update MyMohes data latest by April 28, 2019.

Meanwhile in SEREMBAN, 60 Negri Sembilan students studying at public higher institutions of learning (IPTA) and polytechnics today received the ‘B40 Student Cost of Living Aid’ for a one-year period.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the RM100 monthly aid was for students from households earning below RM3,930.

He said the assistance came following reports of students complaining of hardships and the government felt there was a need to protect the welfare of the students.

“I have recommended that the Negri Sembilan Foundation see to the students’ financial needs,“ he added. — Bernama