Brace yourself for flash floods, residents in low-lying areas along Sg Galas warned

GUA MUSANG: Residents in low-lying areas along Sungai Galas, especially in Kampung Limau Kasturi, have been warned to be cautious and to brace themselves for flash floods similar to what happened this morning.

Gua Musang District Police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin said the incident this morning occurred when water from Sungai Galas overflowed and flooded the roads in Kampung Tiong, following three hours of heavy rain since 3am.

He said the flood forced two bridges and a road around the town to be closed to all traffic and were only reopened around noon when it subsided.

“This is a normal occurrence in Hulu Kelantan, where low-lying areas are easily flooded whenever there’s a downpour,” he told Bernama.

He said although the temporary bridge across Sungai Nenggiri in Kampung Pulau Setelu connecting Jalan Gua Musang-Jeli was still safe to be used, road users should be cautious as it’s an old bridge. — Bernama