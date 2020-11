CYBERJAYA: Brahim’s Holdings Bhd’s subsidiary Brahim’s SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd and Malakat Mall in Cyberjaya have launched an entrepreneurship programme which is expected to attract the participation of 1,000 retrenched airline employees who are keen to generate income by selling quality frozen food products.

“There are many food items provided by Brahim’s. We know that many airline crew members are affected and this opportunity is being offered specifically for them to generate income,” Malakat Mall chief executive officer Mohd Fadzli Hashim said after the signing of the strategic collaboration between Malakat Mall and Brahim’s SATS Food Services here, today.

He said interested candidates only needed to provide capital as low as RM1,000.

Mohd Fadzli said among the frozen foods that would be supplied to entrepreneurs participating in the programme were nasi lemak, special fried rice and pasta.

Meanwhile, Brahim’s SATS Food Services general manager Mohd Fadhli Abdul Rahman said that the frozen foods supplied are nutritious and suitable for everyone.

“We have experience in supplying food to more than 36 airlines and through this collaboration, we expect to be able to produce 5,000 pax a day,” he added. -Bernama