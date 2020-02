KUALA LUMPUR: A former Universiti Malaya (UM) engineering student pleaded not guilty in the magistrates’ court here today to a charge of disturbing the peace, as a show of protest against the vice-chancellor, at the university’s 59th convocation ceremony last year.

Wong Yan Ke, 24, entered the plea before magistrate Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali.

Wong was alleged to have deliberately humiliated and incited the anger of UM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Hashim and guests, knowing that his action would cause a breach of the peace at the Tunku Chancellor Hall here on Oct 14, 2019 at 10am.

The charge framed under Section 504 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of two years or with a fine or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM3,000 with one surety and fixed March 26 for mention.

According to media reports, the 23-year-old graduand was seen carrying a protest placard on stage demanding the resignation of the vice chancellor after receiving his degree scroll at his graduation ceremony last year.

The incident created a stir and drew criticism from the public as the act was described as uncouth. - Bernama