PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has recorded a sudden spike in the number of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, with 190 positive cases recorded in one day as of 12pm today.

Health Minster Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said based on early

investigations, all 190 cases are related to a tabligh gathering that

was conducted at the Seri Petaling mosque.

“This brings the total number of cases since the Covid-19 outbreak

started to 428 cases, with nine people in the intensive care unit

(ICU) and we are currently on the late containment stage,“ he said at

a press conference after visiting the CIQ complex in Johor today.

He also said with the situation now, he will discuss with the Prime

Minister and Defence Ministry on the next move.

Adham also said that seven people have since recovered from Covid-19

and have been discharged, bringing the total of those discharged to 42

people.

He also said that as of Jan 5 until now, 6.8 million people have

gone through the immigration gates bordering Johor and Malaysia, and

there has not been any positive case detected so far.