KOTA KINABALU: Former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman will institute legal proceedings against the Election Commission (EC) for damages following the Federal court’s decision that the commission had contravened the election law during the last general election (GE).

In a statement here today, Anifah said the EC’s failure to appeal the Federal Court’s decision against it, gave rise to speculation that it was complicit in the betrayal of the people’s mandate.

“Although I strongly disagree with the Federal Court’s decision, I accept the finality of the court process afforded to me.

“As a victim of the ineptitude and carelessness of the EC, on the advice of my lawyers, I will institute legal proceedings against the EC for damages in the days ahead,“ he said.

Anifah said during his term as Member of Parliament for Kimanis, he endeavoured to perform to the best of his ability to bring development to the people of Kimanis irrespective of their political ideology and racial background.

He also said as a former foreign minister for nine years, he took pride in representing Sabah and Malaysia, walking tall among world leaders in the many meetings and international fora.

Anifah reaffirmed that he believed the carelessness of the EC had caused undue inconvenience to the people in Kimanis and unwise expenditure of taxpayers money.

He said the challenges facing the state of Sabah and the country were numerous and if not addressed properly, would threaten the security and well-being of the state and country.

“This is an emotional moment for me not to contest in this by-election. However, I will contest again in Kimanis in the 15th GE. In the days ahead, I will be focusing on my efforts to unite the various political forces in the state to work what is right for the people of Sabah,“ he added.

On Dec 2, the Federal Court upheld the election court’s ruling in nullifying Anifah’s victory in the Kimanis parliamentary seat during GE14, thus paving the way for a by-election in the constituency.

Anifah served as Member of Parliament for Kimanis since 2004. — Bernama