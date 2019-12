KUALA LUMPUR: Former attorney-general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali (pix) today confirmed that he is quitting as Umno disciplinary board chairman, barely a year after his appointment.

Apandi, through a series of text messages to Bernama, said his decision was made as he wanted to retain his integrity following interference in disciplinary proceedings against former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

“Nobody in the political hierarchy can interfere with the functions of the disciplinary board.

“As I said, it is unconstitutional and unlawful. I cannot condone such things, it goes against the principle of my ardent belief in the rule of law,” he said.

To a question when he would formally tender his resignation letter, Mohamed Apandi replied: “Upon my return to the country ... somewhere in early January.”

Hishammuddin was served with a show-cause letter on Dec 13 and was required to appear before the party’s disciplinary board over his involvement in the November meeting between Umno members of parliament and PKR’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The disciplinary proceedings were scheduled to take place today but it had been postponed. — Bernama