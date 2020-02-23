BREAKING: Meetings fuel talks of political realignment

PETALING JAYA: Talks of political realignment are rife as key political factions are holding separate meetings today.

News portals have reported of meetings by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PKR members loyal to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali while Bersatu supreme council is meeting at its headquarters.

The Malaysian Insight reported that Umno and PAS with select PH components are also conferring this afternoon at the Putra World Trade Centre. Umno and PAS have linked with the proposed setting up of Muafakat Nasional.

Meanwhile, the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition chief and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg has convened his coalition MPs at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

FMT quoted sources as saying there are plans by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to inform him of the new political composition in the government.