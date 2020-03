PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported two more deaths due to Covid-19 that occurred today, bringing the death toll to 8 cases.

This comes after the Health Ministry reported 4 deaths over the past week, and two more deaths today announced by the Sarawak state disaster management committee.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the seventh death was of a 57-year-old Malaysian citizen with a travel history to Vietnam and had contacts with Covid-19 positive cases from the tabligh cluster.

The patient was admitted to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on March 18 after a week of fever, cough and sore throat.

“The next day, the patient’s health deteriorated and he was in need of respiratory assistance. The patient was pronounced dead at 3.22pm on Mar 21,“ he said in his Facebook posting today.

The eighth death was of a 69-year-old Malaysian citizen also from the tabligh cluster. The patient was admitted to Tumpat Hospital on Mar 16 after having symptoms of fever since Mar 12.

“The patient was transferred to the King’s Hospital of Zainab II, Kota Baru on Mar 18, after which their deteriorating health condition prompted need of respiratory assistance the next day. The patient was pronounced dead on March 21, 2020, at 4pm,“ he said, while expressing his condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased.