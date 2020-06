ALOR STAR: A mother-of-two with stage II breast cancer was among 50 people detained after they tested positive for drugs in a three-day operation by the National Anti-Drug Agency (Nada) in Kuala Muda.

Kuala Muda Nada chief Arnida Ishak said the 21-year-old woman was arrested during a raid at a house in Flat Paya Nahu, Sungai Petani at 10.45am last Wednesday.

“Initial investigation revealed that the woman, who has two children, one aged six months and the other, three years, had been using syabu since she was 16 years old,” she said in a statement today.

She said the woman’s husband was out at work when the raid was conducted.

Arnida said the Nada team conducted raids at 19 locations in the Kuala Muda district during the three-day operation which began on June 22.

She said a total of 58 individuals, comprising 55 men and three women, aged between 15 and 65, were rounded-up.

Fifty of them tested positive for either syabu or morphine and were detained, she said, adding that those detained were investigated under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependents (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 (Amendment 1998). — Bernama