KUALA LUMPUR: Having a holistic lifestyle is the key to maintaining balance in life, Chi Dynamics International Grandmaster Anthony Wee said on Saturday.

“It is important to not only learn how to breathe properly, but also learn to eat proper wholesome foods, practise Qigong exercises, and live a holistic life,” he said at the Inner Self Healing Workshop organised by Chi Dynamics Malaysia at Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort.

He said learning “Block of Breathing”, a breathing method that allows people to breathe in a lot of oxygen, stimulates the Vagus Nerve.

“The Vagus Nerve is a nerve system that runs down the whole body from the brain stem.

“By learning how to breathe in properly, you stimulate the Vagus Nerve, which allows you to feel better.”

Wee also said that Qigong is only meant as a supplementary therapy to conventional treatments, such as chemotherapy for cancer patients, and medication and treatment for patients with other kinds of diseases.

“The three most important things to remember are breath, meditation and movement, which will allow you to fully understand the power of Chi.”

The workshop also had testimonials from three cancer survivors, who shared how Qigong and learning the art of breathing helped them beat the odds.

During the workshop, participants were also able to learn how to do certain Qigong postures and breathing methods, as well as Qigong exercises to properly utilise the energy flow within the body.