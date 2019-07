JOHOR BARU: The state government is not ruling out the possibility of the recurrence of breathing issues and vomiting among pupils of SK Tanjung Putri Resort in Pasir Gudang due to pigeon droppings in some of the classes.

State Health and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said the bird droppings had been affecting some of the school students for quite some time due to the unpleasant odour.

“This may also be among the factors (causing students to experience shortness of breath and vomiting). So we request the Education Ministry to immediately address this,“ he told reporters after visiting the school today.

Education, Human Resources, Science and Technology Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, who also visited the school, said the bird droppings were found not only on the ground floor, but also on the school’s fourth-floor balcony.

“This has been happening for a long time now. Otherwise, how can there be such a large amount of droppings?

“I was also informed that the ministry had come to visit (the school) and it is hoped that action will be taken to prevent the birds from entering the roofs of the classrooms, and that cleaning works can be carried out immediately because of its adverse effects on breathing, especially for those under 12.”

He also urged the school’s administration to temporarily use other classes.

Johor Health Department director Dr Selahuddeen Abd Aziz said the bird droppings could cause more severe breathing difficulties for students compared with what they had experienced.

“In health terminology, we call it ‘hypersensitivity pneumonitis’ or ‘Pigeon Breeder’s Lung’, which may lead to symptoms such as shortness of breath, but it depends on how long they have been exposed to the droppings.” – Bernama