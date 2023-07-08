Breeders lose RM80,000 as three cows found dead, 25 reported missing

GUA MUSANG: Ten cattle breeders suffered losses amounting to RM80,000 after 25 cows went missing while three cows were found dead four days ago at the Kesedar Jeram Tekoh Land Development Scheme (RKT) area.

Cattle breeder, Raja Mohd Paris Raja Ismail, 34, said 25 cows were missing and could not be found until today.

“Apart from my own cattle, two additional cows owned by fellow breeders were found dead in the farm area, believed to have been poisoned by irresponsible individuals.

“We lodged a police report at the Gua Musang District Police Headquarters on Aug 3,“ he said when met by reporters in Jeram Tekoh, here today.

Zahari Jusoh, 60, said various efforts have been made to search for all the missing cows, but so far, they have not found any lead.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang District Police Chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said they received a report about cattle carcasses found on a farm.

“The case has been referred to the Veterinary Department for investigation under Section 428 of the Penal Code for cruelty against animals,” he said. - Bernama