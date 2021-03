MELAKA: A total of 11 individuals including seven Road Transport Department (RTD) officers and one woman were remanded between five and seven days at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court today on suspicion of being involved in corruption and protection of errant lorry drivers in Melaka.

The Melaka Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a statement here said the suspects included seven RTD personnel of various ranks and grades and four civilians aged between 23 and 57, who are believed to have acted as proxies.

They are being remanded to assist in investigations under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 on suspicion of protecting lorry drivers who committed traffic offences in the state.

Earlier, MACC mounted a major operation in four other states namely Kedah, Penang, Perlis and Perak through Op Sukat.

It is believed that the RTD officers involved in this racket would not take action against lorry drivers who had committed traffic offences after receiving bribe money deposited into their personal bank accounts or the bank accounts owned by the proxies on a monthly basis.

The statement said they were believed to have received about RM150 to RM3,000 a month between 2019 and 2020, with a total value amounting to about RM1.64 million. — Bernama