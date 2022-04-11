Bribery: Petronas Carigali junior staff among 9 detained by MACC

PUTRAJAYA: A junior-level executive of Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) is among nine individuals detained by the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) since last Friday to assist investigations into corruption involving projects at PCSB.

MACC in a statement today said the other eight individuals were owners and senior officials of contractor companies and vendors carrying out projects related to the corruption issue.

“The investigation into this corruption case is the result of cooperation and information sharing between the MACC and Petronas to help strengthen integrity of the government-linked company,“ he said.

Last Friday, the media reported that eight individuals were arrested in Putrajaya and Kuching, Sarawak to assist investigations into corruption cases related to projects under a GLC worth over RM2.3 billion.

All those arrested were alleged to have been involved in corruption related to the GLC projects between 2017 and 2021.

Another individual was arrested in Bintulu, Sarawak on Saturday in connection with the case.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) in a statement on Saturday confirmed that one of its junior-level staff was arrested by the MACC on suspicion of corruption, adding that the company would extend its full cooperation and strongly opposed any form of misconduct among its staff. — Bernama