Bribery: Sabah MACC detains ex-senior manager of GLC

KOTA KINABALU: A former senior manager of a government-linked company (GLC) was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of Sabah to help in investigation in connection with a bribery case involving RM170,000.

According to sources, the 51-year-old man was detained at about 9.30 am today at the Sabah MACC Office when he turned up to give his statement.

The suspect is believed to have received bribery in the form of cash and renovation to his house estimated to be worth RM170,000 from the contractor in return for facilitating all payment claims for work which the contractor had carried out.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrest. The case is being investigated under Section 16 (a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009. — Bernama