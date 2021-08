KOTA BHARU: A bridal boutique owner here shows off her creative skills by creating a Jalur Gemilang-inspired makeup look on a model.

The owner of Qaseh Inspire Bridal Faridatul Aswani Ahmad Zidan said the makeup look was her way to express her patriotism and love for the country.

The 39-year-old mother of four said she loved experimenting and exploring various styles of makeup.

“I used my experience to create the Jalur Gemilang-inspired makeup on a model’s face which took about three hours. I used a special makeup kit to ensure the makeup is stunning and long-lasting.

“The most complicated part was to draw the yellow 14-point star. The colours also carry their own meaning such as the red line on the eyebrows signifies courage and freedom while blue on the eyelids represents harmony and peace,” she told reporters when met at her boutique at Jalan Guchil Bayam here today.

Faridatul Aswani added that before the Covid-19 pandemic, she and her husband Mohd Harmizi Mahmood, 44, made National Day-themed outfits for school-going children.- Bernama