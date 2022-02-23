Bridge collapse in Raub, lorry driver injured

KUANTAN: A newspaper lorry driver faced anxious moments after the vehicle he was driving was trapped underneath a collapsed bridge in an incident at Jalan Bentong-Raub Lama, here yesterday.

Raub district police chief, Supt Kama Azural Mohamed, said that the police received an alert from the public about the incident which occurred in front of a Chinese temple at about 3 am, before the victim, Chia Kein Bong, 30, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to Bentong Hospital for treatment.

He added that the bridge caved in, believed to be due to continuous heavy rain in the area from 11.30 pm (Feb 21) until 3 am yesterday morning.

“The road is currently closed to traffic in both directions,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Raub Public Works Department, in a Facebook posting, informed that the road is closed until further notice.

Road users are advised to obey all warning signs and use the federal route FT008, Bentong-Raub and FT34, as well as Central Spine Road as alternatives. — Bernama