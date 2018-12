IPOH: The public has been assured that a crack which appeared on an overhead bridge in front of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital will not pose a danger.

Public Utilities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Plantations committee chairman Abdul Junus Jamhari said the crack on the pier support structure appeared two weeks ago when a construction machinery knocked into the pedestrian bridge.

“The structure of the bridge is still stable and it cracked due to the direct impact of the crash,“ he said in a statement today.

Photos of the cracked pedestrian bridge had been circulating on the social media.

Yunus said the Ipoh City Council is aware of the damage and a barrier had been placed to prevent pedestrians from using the bridge.

“The council is waiting for the construction company to conduct a research and submit a detailed report on repair works,“ he said.

Repair works would commence two weeks after the report is received, he added.