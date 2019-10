KOTA BARU: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia has organised a briefing session on three key issues to about 1,000 civil servants in the east coast today.

Its deputy secretary-general Shakib Ahmad Shakir (pix) said the briefing session involved issues such as the danger of anti-vaccination movement to the public, the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project and the National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019-2023.

“Some groups in the community have refused vaccination as they think it is about the issue of ‘halal (lawful) and ‘haram’ (unlawful).

“For example, measles cases have increased by 891% from 2013 to 2018 as some have refused to vaccinate their children,” he said when officiating the East Coast Zone’s Briefing Session on Current Issues at the Sri Tunjong Hall, Kelantan Education Department here.

On the ECRL, he said the project would provide economic growth and employment opportunities to the people in the areas.

He said through the project, businesses could also expand their market internationally through land routes that connected to the ports.

Commenting on the National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019-2023, he said it was Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s priority when he took over the country’s leadership last year.

“Previously, civil servants were burdened with support letters that had to be complied with as they had to abandon the department’s standard operating procedure (SOP) but now such letters are no longer considered as a directive.

“Therefore, I hope participants who are present today can act as key communicators who can assist the government in communicating the right information to the people,” he said. — Bernama