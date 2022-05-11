Bright, cheerful atmosphere at nomination centres

KUALA LUMPUR: It was a bright and cheerful atmosphere as supporters of the various parties came to support their candidates at the nomination centres this morning.

As the transition to the endemic phase allows supporters to be present, much bigger crowds were seen at the nomination centres and many came dressed according to their party’s colour theme.

However, the supporters were seen adhering to the rules set by the Election Commission (EC) in that the general public as well as supporters accompanying the candidates, are not allowed to wait or be within 50 metres of the nomination centre boundary.

Among those who attracted attention were Akbal Singh, 59, and his son Sachdeep Singh, 18, who came in outfits specially designed with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) flag as they arrived at Dewan Kenanga, Petaling District and Land Office which is the Nomination Centre for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency.

Also attracting the crowd attention were party supporters in Sabah and Sarawak who attended wearing their ethnic clothing.

Some supporters were seen wearing their traditional national costumes giving the atmosphere a festive mood, which was further enlivened by war cries between the various party supporters and convoy of vehicles.

Little children and people with disabilities who came in wheelchairs were also seen among the crowd to share this historic moment.

In the midst of the merriment, many were seen wearing their face mask to protect against COVID-19 as recommended by the Ministry of Health. - Bernama