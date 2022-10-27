Brinchang heli crash: MOH suspends flying doctor unit services pending probe

IPOH: The Kinta District Health Office’s Flying Doctor Unit (PDU) services have been temporarily suspended following the incident in which a helicopter with six people on board crashed while attempting an emergency landing near Brinchang, Cameron Highlands yesterday.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said this will take effect pending a safety assessment done and discussions with the aircraft operator, as well as counselling for the other PDU squad from the same health office to boost their confidence in continuing the services.

“They provide services in rural areas, especially in Orang Asli settlements in Gua Musang, Kelantan, Hulu Perak and other nearby areas, and the service could resume in a few days.

“The services are extremely important as they are provided daily to those who are cut off from health facilities due to distance and geographical challenges. However, there was an incident yesterday,” he told reporters after visiting the victims at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here today.

The six are pilot Captain Fedzrol Norazam, 43 and five Health Ministry staff, namely medical officer Dr Munirah Abd Rahman, 53, community nurse Hashilawati Hussin, 43, staff nurse Norhasikin Abu Seman, 38, Public Health Assistant Zainurol Fazlan Zainudin, 40, and medical assistant Muhamad Azlan Hanifah, 31.

Khairy said all of them are reported to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, he said the helicopter used by the medical team was not MOH-owned but leased from a licensed company registered with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), adding that the aircraft had undergone all safety checks.

“Based on reports from the authorities and the police, the incident is believed not to be linked to the aircraft itself but due to weather factors, and due to this (bad weather) Captain Fedzrol had to ensure the aircraft landed safely.

“We are leaving it to the police and the authorities to investigate, but early findings suggest that it was due to bad weather which forced an emergency landing to be done.

“The important thing now is to discuss with the charter company and to be briefed whether the (flying doctor) services can continue, even through the monsoon season,” he said. - Bernama