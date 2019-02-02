Bring about better quality of life for KL people: Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: While the Federal Territory (FT) of Kuala Lumpur (KL) has become a booming metropolis since its establishment over four decades ago, its residents still need a quality of life that is in sync with its other developments.

National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said there was no denying that its infrastructure and physical developments are on par with so many developed cities, however, what was lacking in KL were the open spaces and green lungs.

There should be greater breadth and balance of ensuring green spaces and the environment for better health and well being too, he told Bernama in conjunction with the 45th KL FT day yesterday.

Lee who is also a social activist, suggested that the government, private sector and KL residents work together to not only make the city greener, but to keep KL clean.

The quality of life should be improved, he reiterated, saying that commercial and residential buildings were being built at a feverish pace, but there were not many green spaces which should be accessible to people from all segments of society.

Meanwhile, observation by Bernama, many of the city’s recreational parks are crowded with people not just KL residents, but domestic and foreign tourists.

Dataran Merdeka, the KLCC park and its wading pool were among the popular spots, with adults and children alike taking the opportunity to spend FT day in the open.

Cathryne Nicholson, 60, a tourist from Australia, said KL, as the nation’s capital, was unique for it had a good mix of being both modern and traditional.

“ The city is also clean and it is not too difficult to communicate as people can speak in English ... the people are very friendly,” she said, adding that this was her second visit to the country with her husband.

What impressed Indonesian Finor Fazli Izulfathi, 16, who is here for a competition, was “KL’s “clean image and disciplined people”. He was also in awe of the food and various tourist spots saying that he would visit again.

For civil servant Muizuddin Abdullah, 27, who works in Muar, coming to KL has always been a must as it is a shopping haven.

“With the Chinese New Year season and the many bargains available, I just had to come to KL before going back to my hometown in Terengganu,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTIC) Deputy Director, Mohd Zuhairi Ibrahim said domestic and foreign tourists were welcome to get accurate information on the many places of interest in Kuala Lumpur and the rest of the country.

He said MaTIC is open daily from 8am to 10pm, including public holidays.

Mohd Zuhairi said foreign tourists who encountered problems such as loss of personal items, should lodge a report at the Tourist Police Station located at the MaTic premises in Jalan Ampang ,which is open 24 hours. — Bernama