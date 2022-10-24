Bring it on, BN says of Anwar challenge in Tambun

TANJUNG MALIM: Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) are not intimidated by Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s candidacy in Tambun in the 15th general election (GE15), said Perak Umno and BN chief Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said BN had been making thorough preparations for an all-out battle, including taking on heavyweights from opposition parties.

“I also believe voters have learnt from their mistakes (in GE14). Tambun people would not be so easily deceived by Anwar, who has been rejected by voters in the Melaka, Johor and Sarawak state elections.

“I’m not worried about PH’s decision to field Anwar in Tambun; I’m not having any sleepless nights because I know our party machinery is ready to pull in a lot of votes in GE15,” he said today.

Saarani, who is Perak Menteri Besar, told reporters this after attending a programme with the family of K. Devagi, 57, in conjunction with Deepavali at Jalan Lama Kampung Chengai in Sungkai here.

Asked on the possibility of Tambun Umno division chief Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah contesting the Tambuan seat, Saarani said a final decision had yet to be made.

Last Saturday, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Aminuddin was expected to be picked as the BN candidate for Tambun, as proposed by the Perak Umno liaison committee.

In GE14, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu won the Tambun seat on a PH ticket in a three-cornered fight with BN and PAS, polling 38,661 votes to win with a majority of 5,320 votes.

When asked on talk that Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki might contest in the Gerik parliamentary seat, Saarani merely said BN would not field any ‘parachute’ candidate.

In GE14, BN’s Datuk Hasbullah Osman won Gerik with a 5,528-vote majority but the seat has remained vacant since his death in November 2020. - Bernama