Bring small businesses under govt support structure: Fomca

PETALING JAYA: There is a need for a strong support system from the government to ensure that small businesses do not fail.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) chief executive officer Datuk Paul Selvaraj said many small business operators such as hawkers, roadside stalls or restaurants need government support as they are some of the biggest employers in the country.

As business entities, they may not employ many people but collectively they make up a huge number, he pointed out.

“Some restaurants are having hard times as their business had seen a drop of up to 20% or more. They will be looking to cut cost.

“There will be a domino effect as they reduce their actives and orders. Other businesses will be hit. One way to cut cost is to reduce the number of workers or close down,” Paul said.

He pointed out that those who lose their job will find it hard to find employment.

Paul highlighted the fact that many of those employed in this sector are informal workers and are not part of the government support structure. “The government and agencies such as Sosco must find ways to bring them under the government support structure,” he said.

Vegetable wholesaler Tan Weng Prow, who is based in Seberang Perai, said his business has fallen by 25% since the start of MCO 2.0.

He said restaurants and hawkers, who are the mainstay of his business, have cut down on their orders. Many of them have told him that they were finding it hard to get customers because of the takeaway-only rule.

“Some of my customers who used to earn about RM500 daily can hardly make half the amount now. Some are thinking of quitting,” he said.

Tan said if businesses start closing down, it is going to have a major impact on him and other similar businesses.

But there are lucky ones such as Khairul, who operates a roadside stall selling pre-packed Kelantanese-style food near an industrial area in Seberang Perai.

Khairul said he was lucky because many eateries in his area had closed for business.

“I also provide delivery service and this has been a huge help for my business, which has grown this MCO period,” he said, but stopped short of disclosing his daily takings.

Khairul said most of his deliveries are made to factory workers as their canteens are not open.

He said for example, he had received orders from a few factories yesterday with each taking 20 to 30 packed lunches.