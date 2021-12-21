Bringing needed relief to flood victims

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians are known to step up during crises to help others.

This time around, individuals are doing their best to ensure that those caught in the current floods get all the help they need.

At the Mah Meri Cultural Club, chairman Norlia Samsi and six volunteers have been managing the supply of essentials to six Orang Asli villages in Carey Island since Saturday.

Norlia said most of the villagers have been without clean water and electricity supply for three days. The villages are located far away from other communities.

She told theSun she and her volunteers have spent RM400 to get a boat to send supplies to Kampung Sungai Kurau on the island.

“The floods have left them feeling helpless. We have been told that cooked food often arrived late. So far, we have given away 110 boxes of dry foods, milk and sanitary pads.”

Norlia said given that resources are scarce, the club has had to be selective in who to help.

“It is sad to see babies and their parents going hungry. We have appealed to the state government for help but none has come so far,” she said.

In Kota Kemuning, in-house counsellor Pricilla Chin, 28, is asking her friends and neighbours to help out in her effort to get essentials to flood victims. Her appeal is posted on the Kota Kemuning Facebook group.

“I check the Facebook page regularly for updates. There are many asking for help,” she told theSun.

Among the items she has collected for distribution are pillows, blankets, comforters, toiletries, Covid-19 self-test kits, face masks and sanitisers.

With her father’s help, Chin packs all the items in a car and transport them to a temporary shelter at Dewan Leparis in Shah Alam for distribution.

They have also sent some of the collected items to another shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Kemuning 2.

Chin said a Good Samaritan had donated RM500 to purchase more items.

“I was very moved. These people have lost their homes and belongings and have been forced to share space with others,” she said.

There are many still waiting for help. In Taman Sri Muda, lecturer Nanthiney Devi Ragavan was still trying to find a shelter for her parents and a special needs sister yesterday.

The water level rose to 2m on Friday but the Fire and Rescue Department’s rescue boat could take only one of her siblings to a relief centre.

Nanthiney Devi has taken to Facebook to share her ordeal multiple times.

She said her father M. Ragavan, 71, is still healthy but her mother, K. Kalai Arasi, 61, is diabetic.

“They have refused to leave my sister alone due to her condition,” she added.

Meanwhile, 11th Brigade commander Mej-Jen Datuk Ya’cob Samiran told theSun that the Fourth Infantry Division has deployed a total of 323 army personnel to help flood victims since Saturday.

“The personnel are in Hulu Langat, Sepang, Shah Alam and Klang. We have also deployed 15 rescue boats to ferry the flood victims to relief centres,” he added.

On Sunday, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said in a Facebook post that the armed forces personnel and assets had begun mobilisation to assist in flood relief operations, especially in the most badly hit areas.