JOHOR BARU: A British national died from her injuries after the go-kart she was driving crashed at an extreme sports centre in Iskandar Putri, near here, last night.

Iskandar Putri District Police Chief, ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said that Chloe Josephine,18, who was bleeding profusely from the nose after the incident, was rushed to the Gleneagles Hospital, Iskandar Putri for treatment.

“A bystander had heard a loud sound and informed the circuit’s supervisor following which the victim’s friends rushed her to the hospital,“ he said in a statement here today.

He added that she was pronounced dead as a result of post-trauma.

“The closed-circuit television (CCTV) at the centre was not working and investigations are still ongoing,“ he said.

The victim’s body was then sent to the Kulai Hospital for a post-mortem, in which she was found to have have died from severe head injuries. — Bernama