British teen rescued by Mosar team in Mount Kinabalu after falling sick

PETALING JAYA: A British teenager was rescued by the Mount Kinabalu Search and Rescue Team (Mosar) in Mount Kinabalu after falling sick with suspected hypothermia and altitude sickness.

According to the Daily Mail, the 17-year-old was brought down from the 13,435ft (4,095m) high Mount Kinabalu to safety on Sunday (July 16).

It was reported that the teenager who’s name was withheld at the time of writing was taken to Ranau Hospital, where she was described to be in stable condition.

The Ranau Fire and Rescue Services Department stated that the mountain search and rescue team had been alerted at 1.45pm to rescue the distressed girl.

After she was brought down to ground level, the girl was initially treated at the Panalaban base camp for the sick, but was in great need of more thorough medical attention.

Panalaban, located at 3,272 metres (10,735 feet) above sea level, is the final pit stop before the ascent to Low’s Peak, Mount Kinabalu’s summit.

According to the Fire and Rescue Services Department, the Briton was taken down part of the way on a stretcher and then taken to Timpohon Gate on piggyback.

Upon the ascent down, the girl was rushed to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services.

Three mountain guides and five search-and-rescue rangers from Kinabalu Park assisted the three-man mountain search and rescue team in the operation.

She was then given oxygen and kept warm by wrapping her with a thermal blanket.

Altitude sickness includes symptoms of a headache, feeling and being sick, dizziness, tiredness, loss of appetite, and shortness of breath.

It was further reported that symptoms of altitude sickness usually develop between six and 24 hours after reaching altitudes more than 2,500 metres (8,202 feet) above sea level.