PETALING JAYA: A British traveller who was feared missing, is safe and sound after all.

Dina Ramdan (pix) told Malaysiakini yesterday that she was robbed in a taxi in Bali, having left Malaysia on Oct 17, to attend a conference.

She said she lost her phone and other electronic devices, causing her to lose contact with her family, and miss the conference.

“The man stole my stuff but (there was) no fight. It was calm.

“I wasn’t able to call my family as I didn’t have any luck with getting a new phone until payday.

“All is ok. I’m safe and Bali has been kind to me,” she told Malaysiakini.

Authorities in Indonesia have managed to recover some of the items that were stolen, and Dina remains in Bali for now.

The family of Dina expressed concerns last week after losing contact with her on Oct 17, when she informed them she was leaving Langkawi for Bali.