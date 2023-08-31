Broadcast media stations unite and walk as one contingent in National Day parade

PUTRAJAYA: Taking part in the historic National Day parade and walking past a cheering crowd will remain etched in the memories of media personnel who walked hand-in-hand although the contingent comprised representatives from several broadcast media organisations.

Speaking to Bernama, the coordinator of the contingent from Astro, Wan Shazrun Hijaz Wan Ahmad Shabari said taking part in the National Day for the first time will certainly be a priceless experience for members of the contingent.

“This is the first time broadcast media organisations have combined as one contingent because in the past representation was under the Government Linked Companies (GLC) banner.

“The combination and cooperation among participants from the broadcast media was very good. We set aside our differences to unite as one to promote unity and patriotism,“ said Wan Shazrun who is Astro’s Regulatory & Corporate Affairs manager.

The 120-member contingent featured participants from Astro, Media Prima, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), MYTV and Pertubuhan Berita Nasional Malaysia (BERNAMA).

Equally proud of being a part of the combined broadcast media contingent was RTM’s Mohd Zaflie Abd Jawad who described the effort to unite various broadcast media organisations under one banner as a manifestation for unity.

“It is also a strategic partnership among broadcast media stations in the country to ensure the success of the parade,“ he said.

Mohd Zaflie who is RTM’s head of the Programme Planning and Management section said the involvement of broadcast media representatives in the parade showed the role played by the media as providers of information that can promote unity.

Themed “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan” (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope), what is significant about this year’s National Day is that it is the 66th National Day celebration and Putrajaya, which is the federal government’s administrative centre, is now under the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.-Bernama