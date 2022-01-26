Broker arrested for submitting false documents related with LCS

PUTRAJAYA: A broker was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday for allegedly submitting false documents in connection with the procurement of six littoral combat ships (LCS).

The commission has also obtained an order from Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim to remand the 62-year-old man for five days until Jan 30 for investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act.

According to a MACC source, the suspect, who is a 62-year-old man, was believed to have submitted the documents to a shipping company through three companies. He was arrested at about 9.30 pm at the MACC headquarters here after giving his statement.

Last Monday (Jan 24), the MACC detained two chief executive officers after finding new leads in its investigation into the procurement of the six littoral combat ships by Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS).

On Nov 21 last year, Royal Malaysian Navy Veterans Association (PVTLDM) president First Admiral (Rtd) Mohamad Imran Abd Hamid lodged a report with the MACC concerning a project to construct six LCS which failed to be delivered as scheduled.

The project, worth RM9.128 billion, was awarded to BNS by the government through the Ministry of Defence, with RM6 billion already paid. - Bernama