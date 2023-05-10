Brother, sister die in crash on way to school

IPOH: Two siblings were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car at KM45 Jalan Hutan Melintang - Bagan Datuk, while they were on the way to school, early this morning.

Hilir Perak district police chief, ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri, said that in the 7 am incident, the 15-year-old boy and his 13-year-old sister died at the scene, due to serious injuries.

He said that the 28-year-old woman, who was driving a Perodua Viva car, only sustained minor injuries.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene found that a motorcycle, from the direction of Bagan Datuk, was heading towards Hutan Melintang, was believed wanting to overtake another vehicle by entering the opposite lane when it collided with the car coming from the opposite direction,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Adnan said that an investigation was conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, to identify the true cause of the accident.

“Any witness or individual who has a dashboard camera (dashcam) or closed-circuit camera recording can contact the investigating officer of the case, Inspector Muhammad Hanif Ghazali, at 013-8211978 or 05-612 2222, to help with the investigation,” he said.

In the meantime, Ahmad Adnan also advised the public to always drive according to the set road laws and regulations. -Bernama