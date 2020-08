MIRI: Brothers Frankie Chai Kah Seng, 21, and Chai Kah Poh, 20, have finally received their Malaysian citizenship after a 10-year struggle.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently approved their latest application — their second in a decade.

Chai Koh Yun’s two eldest of five children had no personal identification documents due to a delay in the registration of his marriage.

His three younger children have birth certificates and other documents.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Senator Alan Ling, who had assisted the family, called on the ministry to improve the Malaysian citizenship application process from time to time, especially under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution because the processing period takes too long.

“I hope the Ministry of Home Affairs will take more efficient measures to solve problems concerning citizenship applications, especially cases of children without identification documents in this country.

“Children are an asset to the development of the country and their citizenship identity will definitely encourage them to become good human beings who contribute to the nation and country,” he said.

Ling pointed out that the slow processing time made it difficult for applicants, especially children, to obtain an education and other services. - The Borneo Post