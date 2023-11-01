Brothers caught red-handed ‘cooking’, processing drugs

IPOH: A pair of brothers were arrested after they were caught in the act of ‘cooking’ and processing drugs in a raid at a house in Kampar on Monday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the arrests were following a tip-off from the public and police intelligence work.

The suspects, aged 44 and 45, were arrested during a raid at 4 pm and police also confiscated several types of drugs, including heroin and syabu at the house.

“Our investigations also revealed that the house was used as a drug processing laboratory since December for the local market.

“We also found about 40 kilogrammes of heroin worth RM600,000 and liquid suspected to be drugs worth RM60,000,” he said at a media conference at the Perak contingent police headquarters today.

According to him, police also recovered a Honda City car with dignitary stickers that were also used to mislead authorities.

He said the entire consignment of drugs, together with valuables seized, were estimated to be worth RM715,782, while the two suspects, who are unemployed, were remanded until Jan 16 to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama