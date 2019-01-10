Brothers charged with murder of car washer

PASIR MAS: Two siblings were charged in the sessions court here today with the murder of a car washer in Kampung Simpang Empat Tok Darat here in August last year.

Mohd Farizzuan Ismail, 24, and his older brother, Noor Azlan, 32, said they understood the charge when it was read out before judge Nazri Ismail, but no plea was recorded.

The two brothers, together with one person who had since died and another , who is still at large, were charged with murdering Mohamad Ghadafi Amir Zamri, 29, at a car wash in Kampung Simpang Empat Tok Darat here between noon and 1pm on Aug 18, 2018.

They face the death sentence if found guilty.

The court set March 10 for mention pending reports on the post-mortem and from the chemist. — Bernama