PETALING JAYA: Two siblings were charged at the magistrate’s court here today with the murder of a customer service executive, in February last year.

S. Kirubanantharaj, 25 and S. Tharmenderan, 22, nodded that they understood after the charge was read out in front of magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham.

No plea was recorded from the two men as the murder case was under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, both accused allegedly had a common intention to kill T. Theebakaran outside the Lai Kong restaurant, Jalan PJS 8/4, Sungai Way, here, at 5.30am, on Feb 11, 2018.

The two brothers, who were unrepresented, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code which provides for the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Fakhrurrazi Ahmad Salim.

The court fixed May 27 for mention. — Bernama