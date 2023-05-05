Brothers killed after motorcycle crashes into lorry

SEREMBAN: Two brothers were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into the rear of a lorry at KM257.4 of the North-South Expressway southbound near here this morning.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said in the 7.05 am incident, the victims, Mohd Husaini Amir Harun, 29, and Muhammad Amirul Syafiq, 25, from Kampung Pengkalan Batu, Kuala Terengganu, died as a result of severe head and body injuries.

“Preliminary investigations found that an accident occurred when a Hino lorry carrying a load of animal feed driven by a 49-year-old man was moving in the left lane of the highway from Penang towards Melaka.

‘Then the two victims who were riding the Yamaha Y16 motorcycle on the emergency lane decided to enter the left lane when they crashed into the rear of the moving lorry,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that due to the impact of the collision, the two brothers were confirmed to have died at the scene, while the lorry driver did not suffer any injuries.

He said the remains of the two brothers were taken to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital Forensic Unit here for post-mortems and the case was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama