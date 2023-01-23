Brothers killed in Kluang crash laid to rest

KLUANG: The remains of two siblings who were killed in an accident at Jalan Batu Pahat-Mersing, Kahang, yesterday, were laid to rest at the Kampung Melayu Muslim Cemetery, Layang-Layang, here, this morning.

Muhammad Zharfan Noramin, 16, and his brother Muhammad Syakir Noramin, 11, were buried in a common grave at about 10.40 am.

Earlier, their remains were taken to the Kampung Paya Mosque, here, for funeral prayers.

Six people were killed, while five others were injured when a Perodua Myvi car carrying eight people collided with a Honda Stream at Kilometre 71, Jalan Mersing-Kluang at 4.40 pm yesterday.

Apart from Muhammad Zharfan and Muhammad Syakir, those who died from the Perodua Myvi were identified as siblings, Siti Nurzannah Kahdar, 26, Masrina Kahdar, 21, and Muhammad Adil Abdul Kahdir, 22, as well as Mohd Ashraf Rafiq Mohd Arifin, 11.

The driver and passengers of the Honda Stream, known as Zulkeflly Zakariah, 53; Kamariah Yusof, 48; and their daughter Ariana Nur Batrisyah Zulkeflly, 13, sustained injuries in the incident. - Bernama