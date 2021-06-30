Brunei contributes ventilators, test kits worth RM1.7 million — Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Brunei Darussalam is contributing ventilators and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test kits worth RM1.7 million to Malaysia, says Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix).

Hishammuddin said he had a telephone conversation with Bruneian Second Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Setia Awang Erywan Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Mohd Yusof on Wednesday to express his sincere gratitude to Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and the Government of Brunei for the invaluable contribution.

He said the ventilators and test kits will be placed at government hospitals in Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak beginning July 2021.

“Malaysia is highly appreciative of Brunei’s continuous support in curbing the pandemic. With this contribution, I truly believe the existing special relations between the two countries will be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of our people,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hishammuddin pointed out that both ministers have also reiterated their commitment for Malaysia and Brunei to collaborate, continuously engage and assist each other, especially under the current situation amidst the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, he said Brunei has been one of the first countries to collaborate with Malaysia in mitigating the adverse impacts of Covid-19.

Hishammuddin said Brunei’s contribution showcased the close and special relations that have been established during the 37 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“This also shows the high commitment of both countries as Asean Member States in addressing the Covid-19 crisis,” he said. — Bernama