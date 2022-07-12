Brunei’s EES charges on vehicles rather than individuals will reduce burden on S’wak residents: Lee

KUCHING: The charges for Brunei’s exit and entry system (EES) that will be based on vehicles rather than on individuals will ease the burden of Sarawak residents who frequently cross the border, says Sarawak’s Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin (pix).

He said the introduction of the new rates which would come into effect on Dec 12, was a good development.

“This decision will hopefully reduce the burden, especially for people in Sarawak who regularly cross the border between Miri, Limbang, Lawas and Brunei for work, study and social visits.

“We also hope that this decision will facilitate the import and export of goods and thus intensify the activities of the economic sector between Sarawak and Brunei,“ he said in a statement here today.

Lee said his ministry had received an official statement from the Consulate General of Brunei in Kuching regarding the latest EES charges for vehicles travelling through all Brunei land control posts.

He said passenger vehicles with a load of not more than seven passengers including the driver, would need to pay B$3 per vehicle for a one-way trip.

“Passenger vehicles that can carry between seven and 25 passengers, such as vans or mini buses, will incur charges of B$6 one-way per vehicle.

“Passenger vehicles that can carry a load of more than 25 people including the driver, such as buses, will need to pay B$10 per trip,“ he added.

Meanwhile, the EES charge will be exempted for pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists as well as vehicles for official use owned by the Brunei government or the government of other countries. - Bernama