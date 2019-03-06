Brunei Sultan concludes working visit to M’sia

SUBANG: The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah left at 9.45am today after his two-day working visit to Malaysia, which began on Monday.

His Majesty was officially seen off at the Royal Malaysian Air Base by Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Yesterday, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad held discussions under the framework of the Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Annual Leaders’ Consultation, in Putrajaya.

It is learned that the four-eyed meeting of over an hour discussed bilateral ties and issues of common interest.

During the visit, the sultan also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries on the movement of prisoners and attended a luncheon in his honour hosted by Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, at Seri Perdana. — Bernama