Brunei Sultan confident Agong’s reign will be one of success

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, has expressed confidence in the integrity and wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in reigning Malaysia.

Sultan Hassanal said Sultan Abdullah will always be respected and loved and will be able to have a successful reign thanks to the efforts of His Majesty in constantly emphasising the people’s welfare and unity.

The sultan said he hopes that the spirit of brotherhood and close friendship between Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia will continue.

“Malaysia is one of the largest trading partners of Brunei Darussalam, and this will surely continue to contribute to the growth of the economies of our two nations.

“Through this close relationship, we enjoy a network of partnerships in various fields, including trade, defence, security and education in the common interest,“ Sultan Hassanal said at the Royal Banquet at Istana Nurul Iman Monday night in honour of Sultan Abdullah who is on his first state visit to Brunei Darussalam following His Majesty’s installation as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30.

Sultan Hassanal expressed his appreciation for the estimated 20,000 Malaysians in Brunei Darussalam for their contribution to the socio-economic development of the sultanate.

His Majesty said that as countries of the Malay archipelago with similarities in civilisation, the institution of monarchy, culture, language and religion, the two nations should protect themselves against foreign socio-cultural influences, especially in a borderless world. — Bernama