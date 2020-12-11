Brutally killed for giving caring advice to brother

WHEN 22-year-old Toh Wei Teen returned home from university for a break, all she hoped for was to spend time with her family and friends.

Had the third-year food science undergraduate of Universiti Malaysia Sabah known that danger lurked within her home in Section 33, Taman Kamuning Utama in Shah Alam, Selangor, she would have probably stayed put in campus.

Wei Teen’s kid brother, Toh Wei Jun, was engrossed with video games and spent most of his time at it.

The 18-year-old, who was the youngest of three siblings, was a hardcore video game addict.

Wei Jun, who studied at a school in USJ, Subang Jaya and was waiting for his SPM examination results had earlier enrolled to pursue a course at a private college.

On Oct 24, 2014 at almost midnight, as Wei Teen lounged in the living room, loud noises from digital devices rang out of her younger brother’s room.

Disturbed by the din and concerned for her brother’s well-being, she went up to his room to advise him to lower the volume and to take control of his addiction for video games.

After all, she was his older sister and it was the right thing to do.

When she went up to her brother and spoke out, Wei Jun did not take it well.

The teenager, who is believed to have consumed alcoholic drinks earlier, became aggressive and attacked his sister.

Wei Teen put up a struggle during the attack but moments later, she collapsed and started bleeding.

She had been slashed with a knife.

As she lay on the ground with her life slipping away, her parents, who were fast asleep in their room, were oblivious of the fate that had befallen their daughter.

Wei Jun is believed to have walked away and remained in his room until he regained his composure at least an hour later.

He then called out to his parents.

When the bleary-eyed couple stepped out of their room, they were stunned to see Wei Teen, who was clad in her pyjamas, lying motionless in a pool of blood.

Next to her was a knife and a bottle of an alcoholic drink.

When his parents asked him what happened, the teenager allegedly told them that Wei Teen had committed suicide by slashing herself with a knife.

When police arrived at the scene, it did not take investigators long to solve the crime.

Wei Jun, who police found to be drunk and weak, was arrested.

He had some cuts and bruises on him.

The following day, a post-mortem report revealed that Wei Teen had suffered multiple knife-inflicted injuries when she put up a struggle during the attack but a stab wound to her neck proved fatal.

About a week later, Wei Jun was charged at the Shah Alam magistrate’s court with murdering his sister.