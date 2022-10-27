BSKU, police arrive at crash site to start investigations

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: The Transport Ministry’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau (BSKU) and an investigation team from the Cameron Highlands police headquarters today arrived at the site of the helicopter crash to start their investigations.

Cameron Highlands police chief DSP Mohd Shamsuri Mohd Nor said the teams arrived at the site at 2pm to start investigations.

“The operator of the helicopter service also arrived at the site to start their investigations as well as assist the investigating officers at the location of the crash.

“We will allow the BSKU to carry out investigations and determine the period of investigation and when the remains of the helicopter can be brought out of the crash-site,“ he said when met by Bermama, here today.

Yesterday, an Airbus AS355 F2 helicopter carrying five medical officers and heading to Ipoh from Lojing in Cameron Highlands, crashed in Brinchang, Cameron Highlands at 1.15pm while attempting to make an emergency landing.

The five medical officers and the pilot who were found by rescuers later, suffered injuries in the incident.

The operator of the helicopter service, Layang Layang Group, in a statement had confirmed that the ill-fated helicopter was operated by the company.

The Group’s general manager Captain Shahdon Poong said initial reports showed that the helicopter was heading to Tanjung Rambutan after providing medical services to villagers in the interiors of Kampung Gawin, when the aircraft lost contact with the Layang Layang Group’s Operations Centre. - Bernama