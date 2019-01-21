BSN banking operations restored after technical problem

KUALA LUMPUR: Customers of Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) can now perform their banking transactions at all BSN’s ATMs as the system has been fully restored.

BSN in a statement said that for the convenience of customers, the bank would also extend its ATM banking services until 2am tomorrow (Jan 22) and would continue to operate as usual as of 7am.

“We really appreciate our customers’ patience and will continue to provide the best services,” the statement said.

BSN’s core banking system experienced major disruption since 6.10am Saturday (Jan 19), affected its banking operations at all branches and automatic banking channels except BSN Credit Card facilities. — Bernama