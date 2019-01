KUALA LUMPUR: The Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) banking system is facing a disruption and no banking transactions can be made currently.

BSN, in a statement today, said the banking system involved counter services at branches, automated teller machine (ATM) withdrawals, cash deposit machines (CDMs), MEPS, MyBSN, and BSN bank agents.

BSN chief executive Datuk Yunos Abd Ghani said the latest development would be channelled from time to time.

“We apologise for the difficulties experienced by our customers,“ he said. — Bernama