BSN channels over RM31,000 to improve peribumi students’ school attendance

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) has channeled over RM31,000 in aid through its ‘Mojing Kenin Anak-Anak Penan’ peribumi student attendance improvement programme, which is part of its corporate social responsiblity (CSR) initiatives.

The bank said that the programme, which ran from Sept 20 to 23, was in line with the Malaysia Education Development Plan 213-2025 that outlined focus on boosting Orang Asli and peribumi education.

The programme was organised by the Sarawak branch of the Malaysian School Principals’ Association, the Sarawak state education department and several other agencies in Baram and Miri districts to ensure that students are not left behind and to ensure that the community can reach the national average.

The bank supports the programme through aid such as the opening of BSN bank accounts for 1,000 students from seven schools - Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Long Banga, SK Long Lamei, SK Pa’ Dallih, SK Bario, SK St. Pius Long San and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Temenggong Datuk Lawai Jau, Long San - as well as cash deposits into those accounts.

BSN also has presented donations to the Sarawak branch of the Malaysian Principals’ Association as well.

In addition to boosting Penan/Peribumi student attendance at schools, the programme also aimed to motivate school administrators and teachers, to help increase the standard of living in terms of skills, design and entrepreneurship by instilling awareness in financial matters, the bank said.

Sarawak education director Dr Azhar Ahmad also shared that the Education Ministry would always strive to provide the same opportunities to every student in terms of education and that education was important in improving the standards of living for a community, including the Orang Asli and peribumi in Sarawak.-Bernama