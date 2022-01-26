BSN MyRinggit-i Banjir aid application open until Jan 31

KUALA LUMPUR: The BSN MyRinggit-i Banjir will be open to applicants who are flood victims until Jan 31, 2022.

Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) said in a statement it has approved a total of 22,887 applications totalling more than RM221 million as of Jan 25.

“Those affected by the floods can apply online via BSN website at www.bsn.’com.my. Complete and authentic documents are to be included with the application,“ the statement said.

Documents to be submitted include a copy of one’s identity card; a copy of the electricity bill of the affected house and a confirmation letter from the District Officer/JKKK/police report regarding the affected house.

JKKK refers to the Jawatankuasa Kemajuan dan Keselamatan Kampung, or Village Development and Security Committee.

Completed applications with the required information, authentic documentations and applications which fulfilled the necessary conditions received before Jan 31, 2022 will be processed accordingly to reduce financial hardships.

“Other forms of assistance such as deferment of monthly financing instalments involving personal loans, housing, hire purchase, credit cards and micro enterprises affected by the floods are also available to BSN customers,” the statement said.

More information is available from the website www.bsn.com.my, or BSN customer contact center at 1300-88-1900. - Bernama